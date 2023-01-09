Repeal order on termination now, nurses tell govt

CHENNAI: The government nurses demanding permanent appointment, after discussion with Health Minister Ma Subramanian, said that the order to terminate them from service should be cancelled and those removed from duty should be re-employed.

The Doctors’ Association for Social Equality demanded the withdrawal of the government order and requested permanent appointment for MRB contract nurses appointed in the last 8 years and permanent employment for 2,500 multipurpose daily wage workers at the hospitals. They also demanded permanent appointment for sanitary workers with more than 18 years in the reproductive health scheme in Primary Health Centres.

Dr GR Ravindranath, general secretary, of the association, on Sunday denied the claims of non-adherence to proper implementation of regulations while appointing nurses. “All nurses cleared the MRB examination. They were appointed within a specific deadline to join the job with a consolidated pay of Rs 14,000,” he said.

Ravindranath also derided the GO to lay off 2,472 nurses on December 31, 2022. “This order should be withdrawn. Job security and extension should be provided to these nurses, which should later be made permanent. Most of them have not received the salary for past 6 months. They should be paid their dues immediately,” he added.