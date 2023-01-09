Police looking out for conwoman who cheated elderly lady of 3 svgns

CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for an unidentified woman who allegedly stole three sovereigns jewels from an elderly woman near Uthukottai in Tiruvallur, under the pretext of taking selfies, wearing the elderly lady’s chain. The victim was identified as Laila (65), who lives at Goonipalayam village. She had worked as a cook at Anganwadi centre and retired few years ago. On Friday, Laila was offered a lift by the conwoman. She expressed her wish to try on Laila’s jewels as they are beautiful. After alighting Laila gave her chain and earrings to the woman who fled with them. Laila filed a complaint with police.