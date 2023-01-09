NExT implementation: Why is medical fraternity opposing it?

CHENNAI: While National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exemption itself remains a question in Tamil Nadu, National Exit Test (NExT) is already being opposed by the medical fraternity.

The proposed NExT exam will be implemented as an entrance test for postgraduate medical admissions, and would be a licentiate exam to practice medicine like the final-year MBBS exam. This would be required for even foreign medical graduates to take the examination as a common test to pursue medicine in the country. However, medicos say that it will lead to unnecessary pressure on the doctors and is not required because the existing system itself is sufficient.

"The Union government, through National Medical Commission, is imposing NEXT exam on medical students, which is against State rights, and interests of students. Therefore, we urge the government of Tamil Nadu to come forward to oppose the examination. An all-party meeting should be arranged to discuss this," said Dr G R Ravindranath, general secretary of Doctor's Association for Social Equality.

Meanwhile, the state health department officials said that they will be taking up the issue with the Union Health Ministry. It is noteworthy that the State Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last week regarding several demands and requests on medical education, including NEET. However, NExT was not a part of the memorandum.

The post graduate medical students association has also raised the issued and requested the state health department to oppose NExT before it is implemented. "The Union Government has proposed an autonomous board ‘Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences’, for holding the NExT exam but this seems necessary and will be a burden for us, amidst practice, examination and other requirements," said G Prakash, a member of the association