Medical directorate of India issues notice against doctor Sharmika

CHENNAI: After Siddha doctor Sharmika was accused of giving false medical advice on the internet, the Medical Directorate of India has sent a notice asking for an explanation regarding the comments made.
Dr. Sharmika has been directed to submit an explanation within 15 days based on the complaint. A notice has also been sent to a committee consisting of the Medical Commissioner of India and the Registrar, asking her to appear before it and give an explanation.
