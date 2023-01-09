Excitement around session up, thanks to debate on Guv’s Tamizhagam talk

When asked, state president of the DMK student’s wing, Rajiv Gandhi said, “Abolishing the post of Governor is our political principle. We cannot do it alone. It can be done only with the support of other states. It is our long-term agenda. Just because the Governor violates the Constitution, we will not violate it. Tradition insists that the session must commence with the Governor’s address. Changing the incumbent Governor is our immediate demand. The next Governor should act in accordance with the Constitution.”