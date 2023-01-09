EPS calls for meeting to discuss Assembly strategy

CHENNAI: Will the AIADMK faction led by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami participate in the Assembly secession or repeat its act of boycotting the session over the seat allocation row is the question doing rounds in political circles.

Speaker M Appavu had already made it clear that there will not be any change in arrangements in the Opposition bench and alluded that OPS and EPS would continue to share a common two-seat chair in the capacity of LoP and deputy LoP.

This put the EPS camp in a spot as they boycotted the last Assembly session in October 2022 and staged protest condemning the Speaker for not shifting the chair of OPS following their representation and called it “murder of democracy,” while OPS along with three

MLAs in his camp attended the session.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami called MLAs in his team for a meeting at 4 pm on Monday at party headquarters to discuss about the Assembly session.

“Skipping the address of the Governor is unlikely. But, we are not sure about the participation of the rest of the Assembly sessions in the following days,” said an MLA in EPS camp and from a southern district. He hoped that the party leadership would decide against boycotting the Assembly sessions, keeping the image of the party among the public.

“It will be hard on us, if we stay away from the Assembly due to the party’s internal wrangling (over leadership).

It will be difficult for us to face the people,” he continued. Another MLA from Kongu belt and strong supporter of EPS said they have been asked to come to Chennai, but they were clueless about their participation in the Assembly session.

Citing the non-allotment of seat to RB Udhayakumar, who had been appointed as deputy LoP, in place of OPS by the Speaker, organising secretary S Semmalai said it was the party’s “prestige issue”.

“We cannot take it lightly. Hence, the party leadership decided to boycott the session last year. This time, the LoP, party whip and MLAs will decide and take appropriate decisions after the Governor’s traditional address to the Assembly,” said Semmalai.

Former minister Sellur K Raju said the party leadership was yet to take a call regarding the participation. The decision would be taken on Monday.

Palaniswami called MLAs in his team for a meeting at 4 pm on Monday to discuss about the session