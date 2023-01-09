Representative image
3 of family held for circulating fake currency in Virudhunagar

The accused have been identified as Subbuthai, fruit vendor in Virudhunagar, her daughter Duraiselvi and her brother-in-law Balamurugan, sources said.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Virudhunagar West police busted a fake currency racket in the district and arrested three persons. They were remanded to judicial custody. The accused have been identified as Subbuthai, fruit vendor in Virudhunagar, her daughter Duraiselvi and her brother-in-law Balamurugan, sources said. After arresting them, the police seized as many as 1,072 counterfeit notes each in the denomination of Rs 500 and materials, including ink, laptop, scanner, two colour printers, lamination machine and sandwich printing paper.

