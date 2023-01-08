Stalin hails Pollachi Mahalingam on his centenary celebration

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that the government would name the upcoming road that would connect Coimbatore Road and Palladam Road after state's prominent industrialist and educationalist Pollachi N Mahalingam to honour his contribution to Tamil Nadu in many fronts.

Participating in the centenary celebration of Aruchellvar Dr Mahalingam organised by Kongunadu Trust in Chennai, Stalin said naming the upcoming road project after Aruchellvar was the true tribute for great personality, who played a role in creating society with social harmony and brotherhood.