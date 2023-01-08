Petrol bomb hurled at hotel in Erode; miscreant at large

CHENNAI: A petrol bomb was hurled at a hotel near Erode due to industrial rivalry, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Arjunan runs a hotel on the Coimbatore-Salem National Highway at Nasiyanur near Erode. Another person runs a hotel in the same area.

It is said that the two had a previous enmity due to business rivalry. Last night, Arjuna locked his hotel as usual and left after the business was done. A car came in front of Arjunan's hotel the next morning and the miscreant got out of the car and threw a petrol bomb at the hotel. As soon as the petrol bomb was hurled, it exploded with a loud noise and the hotel caught fire.

The fire brigade, led by Perundurai Fire Station Officer Navindran, rushed to the spot and doused the fire for 30 minutes. However, two bridges in the front portion of the shop and the roof were damaged in the fire.

District Additional Superintendent of Police Janakiraman visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Police scanned the CCTV camera footage installed in the hotel, where the clip revealed the man's face and the police have intensified the investigation.

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the incident took place due to a business rivalry.