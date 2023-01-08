NIA gets 10-day custody of SL drug lords

NIA had arrested C Gunashekharan alias Kimbula Ele Guna, Pukkudi Kanna, Mohamed Ashim, Sunil Gamini Fonseka alias Kota Gamini, Stanley Kennedy Fernando alias Bumma, Athurugiriye Ladiya, Welle Suranga, Mohamed Asmin, Danuka Roshan and Thileepan from the camp. All are facing several cases in their home country. The other two Lankans held are Asitha Novik Kumar and Selvakumar.