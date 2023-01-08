First session of TN Assembly 2023 to begin tomorrow

CHENNAI: The first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly of 2023 is scheduled to begin on January 9 (tomorrow) with the Governor's address.

Last year, the monsoon session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly convened on October 17. The session was held on October 18 and 19. On the day the Assembly concluded, 12 bills were passed, including a ban on online rummy and internet games.

Following this, Speaker Appavu announced that the Assembly would be adjourned without specifying a date. As per the rules of the Assembly, the next meeting has to be held within six months of the conclusion of a session. Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly session will meet tomorrow with the Governor's address.