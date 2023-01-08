Courier scam on the rise in TN, warns DGP

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu state head of the police force DGP C Sylendra Babu has issued a warning to public to be careful of the courier company scam- a new kind of scam which is on the rise in the state.

So far, in 2022, Tamil Nadu Police have received over 70 complaints, the DGP said.

In a video message, the officer explained the modus operandi of the con group, stating that a message will be sent to your phone number stating that a parcel you sent through their firm is returned. Then, a recorded call will claim the same after which an 'executive' will state that a parcel sent from India to a foreign country is returned after authorities found contraband in it.

The 'executive' will then state that they are required to inform about this to the local police and will connect the call to another person, who will speak as if he is a police officer. The ambience noise of police mics in the background will make the listener believe that they are speaking to a genuine police officer. The police officer will threaten the listener stating that their Aadhaar card and other documents were used for the illegal act and they will be arrested.

After talking for a while, the police officer will claim that they can help you and then connect your call to a 'public prosecutor' who will negotiate and then usurp few lakhs from gullible public, the DGP stated in his video message and warned public to not fall prey for such calls.