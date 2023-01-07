TN Edu Dept issues order to appoint temporary teachers

CHENNAI: School Education Department Principal Secretary Kakarla Usha on Saturday issued a government order (GO) allowing the appointment of temporary teachers to 14,019 vacant posts through the School Management Committee (SMC) and sanctioned a sum of Rs 109.91 crore to provide consolidated pay to the teachers.

Earlier, it was reported that there are a total of 14,019 vacancies in the School Education and Elementary Education Department that includes posts for 4,989 secondary-grade teachers (SGTs), 5,154 graduate teachers, and 3,876 post-graduate teachers.

In the interest of the education of the students, till these posts are filled up through direct recruitment and promotion, an order was issued by the School Education Department on Tuesday regarding the appointment of temporary teachers through the School Management Committee.

Accordingly, secondary-grade teachers (SGTs), who are temporarily appointed will be given a consolidated salary of Rs 12,000, Rs 15,000 for graduate teachers, and Rs 18,000 for post-graduate teachers.