Thenkal Sangam seeks nod to hold jallikattu in Avaniyapuram

RT-PCR test made must for spectators

With the events of Jallikattu scheduled to be organised as part of Pongal festivities in parts of Madurai district, Collector S Aneesh Sekhar issued a statement on Saturday making RT-PCR test mandatory for spectators of Jallikattu events. Only those negative two days ahead of the events with certificates would be permitted. The spectators also need to have completed two doses of COVID vaccination. The bull tamers could register their names for participation in Jallikattu through the website https://madurai.nic.in/. The tamers should also upload details certifying their age proof with passport photographs and completion of two doses vaccination on the website.