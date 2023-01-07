Thenkal Sangam seeks nod to hold jallikattu in Avaniyapuram
MADURAI: Several members of Thenkal Kanmai Pasana Vivasayikal Matrum Prathana Jallikattu Nala Sangam along with a bull thronged Collectorate in Madurai on Saturday seeking permission from the District Administration to organise the bull taming event at Avaniyapuram on the festive occasion of Pongal this month.
With the adorned bull, the members raised slogans demanding the government to allow the Sangham to organize the event as they claimed it as their traditional right.
The agitating members also carried paddy saplings and placards that highlighted Jallikattu, the event which’s traditionally organised annually on the first of Thai, the Tamil month of the calendar year by the Sangam. AK Kannan, president of the Sangham, said in the name Jallikattu some local persons at Avaniyapuram were trying to create caste differences among the community here. With the active participation of progressive farmers, Jallikattu has been organised for many years at Avaniyapuram.
Further, he said it was this Sangham, which offered a honorarium of Rs 5.5 lakh in the form of cheque to members of the organising committee formed as per the directive of the High Court, after Jallikattu was conducted successfully in 2019.
A petition for permission was placed before Madurai Collector S Aneesh Sekhar twenty days ago and it’s under consideration, he said.
RT-PCR test made must for spectators
With the events of Jallikattu scheduled to be organised as part of Pongal festivities in parts of Madurai district, Collector S Aneesh Sekhar issued a statement on Saturday making RT-PCR test mandatory for spectators of Jallikattu events. Only those negative two days ahead of the events with certificates would be permitted. The spectators also need to have completed two doses of COVID vaccination. The bull tamers could register their names for participation in Jallikattu through the website https://madurai.nic.in/. The tamers should also upload details certifying their age proof with passport photographs and completion of two doses vaccination on the website.
