Teacher detained for molesting Class 10 girls near Vandavasi

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Kil Kodungalur police near Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district detained a science teacher of a government high school for molesting Class 10 girl students through sexual innuendo on Friday. The school located at Salavedu in Kil Kodungalur police station limits has a strength of 225 students and 8 teachers. Teacher Barani was handling science classes. As he spoke in double meaning sentences and asked girl students to make video calls to him at night, some girl students complained to their parents. Enraged parents marched to the school on Friday and after an argument assaulted the science teacher. While other staff succeeded in saving Barani, the aggrieved parents and students immediately staged a dharna in front of the school demanding action against him. Police took away the teacher for further investigations.