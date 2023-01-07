TamilNadu

Stringent action will be taken against drug peddling, says DGP

Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Stringent action will be taken against gangs indulging in drug peddling in the State, said Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), C Sylendra Babu.

He was talking on the sidelines after inaugurating infrastructure at the Armed Reserve (AR) unit in Pudupet on Friday.

Tamil Nadu police have been conducting special drives against drug peddling and few foreign nationals too were arrested for smuggling drugs, the DGP said.

Responding to queries about the harassment case filed by a woman police constable at a DMK meeting in the city, the head of Police force said that Chennai Police have acted swiftly and arrested the perpetrators.

