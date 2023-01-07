Ryots stage protest seeking arrears from Thiru Arooran sugar factory

TIRUCHY: Sugarcane farmers of Thiru Arooran sugar factory who have been protesting for the 39 days, demanded the state government to intervene into the issue and get them their pending dues with interest.

The farmers who formed a human chain by holding the flags of the sugarcane farmers association, said that their protest would continue until the factory administration settles their problems.

They charged that the Chief Minister MK Stalin who promised to support the farmers during the election campaign, just forgot them after winning the election.

They demanded the state government to intervene into the issue and get their pending dues with interest and clear the loan worth Rs 300 crore obtained with the names of the farmers and free them as the bank officials are threatening them everyday.