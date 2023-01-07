Ranipet Collector orders detention of ganja sellers under Goondas Act

RANIPET: Collector D Baskara Pandian ordered the detention of two persons who were involved in the sale of ganja in various places in Ranipet under the Goondas act on Friday. Ajay (21) son of Ayappan of Pinji village in Wallajahpet taluk and Samuel (22) son of Ramu of Ranipet TN housing board colony were both absconding following Ranipet town police registering cases against them for the sale and transportation of ganja. Ranipet inspector Parthasarathy a couple of days ago arrested both and jailed them. However, as they were repeat offenders Ranipet district SP Dr Deepa Sathyan recommended to collector Baskara Pandian that they be detained under the Goondas act. Accordingly the Goondas Act detention orders were served on the duo in prison.