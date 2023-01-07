Rain likely in 10 districts of TN for next 3 hours: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted rainfall in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu for the next three hours.

In the next three hours, rain is expected to occur in 10 districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur, Nagai, Mayiladuthurai, Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Ramanathapuram, according to the Meteorological Department reports.

The RMC has already informed that light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places in South Tamil Nadu, Delta and adjoining districts and Karaikal areas due to variations in the speed of easterly winds that are prevalent in Tamil Nadu.