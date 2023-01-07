Pongal gift package: Sugarcanes being procured after measuring

CHENNAI: As the Tamil Nadu government recently announced sugarcanes would be added to the Pongal gift scheme package, officials are procuring directly from the farmers.

The criterion set for the procurement has caused dismay among ryots. Officials, as per Cuddalore Collector's order, with an inch-tape to measure sugarcanes and reject those under six feet.

To make things worse, just 40 out of 742 acres of sugarcane cultivation were called sufficient for the scheme.

Farmers grouse that procuring all of their sugarcanes alone can provide them with profit.