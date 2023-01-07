OPS demands DMK govt to disburse pending salaries to teachers

CHENNAI: The former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Saturday urged the DMK government to immediately disburse 3-month pending salaries for teachers and non-teaching staff in the state-run schools.

Stating that it is up to the State government to provide salaries to the teachers at the right time as they provide valuable education to students, the deputy leader of the opposition in the House said: “However, it was reported that the government has not provided salaries to thousands of teachers since October last year".

Pointing out that salaries could not be disbursed for the teachers and non-teaching staff in October due to departmental changes, Panneerselvam said: "Though the government had assured the salary issue will be solved, till now there was no solution during the last three months".

Stating that the government should ensure that salaries especially for teachers and government staff were paid on time even when there were departmental changes, Panneerselvam alleged "Due to lethargic approach by the authorities, thousands of teachers were made to suffer without payment".

"As there was no clue when the pending salary will be disbursed, many teachers were in fear that their loan interests were mounting,” he added.

Alleging that since there was no proper coordination between School Education Department and State Finance Department, the disbursement of salary was delayed, Pannerselvam said "This shows the inefficiency of the DMK government".

"Therefore, the chief minister should immediately intervene and disburse the three-month pending salaries for the teaching and non-teaching staff,” he said.