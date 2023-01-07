Nodal officers at all TN dists to monitor edu-related activities

CHENNAI: To review and ensure the welfare schemes for students are implemented along with vital action plans announced by the government, the School Education Department has recently appointed nodal officers for each district of the State.

Additionally, these officers at their respective district will also ensure the proper functioning of learning activity, teaching-related tasks and achievement of students. Owing to this, the department released a revised list of the officers working in the school education department appointed as nodal officers.

As per the department circular, department’s commissioner K Nanthakumar will be the nodal officer for Chennai district and K Elambahavath, the State project director, Illam Thedi Kalvi will monitor Cuddalore district.

Subsequently, director of elementary education G Arivoli will be incharge of Villupuram district and director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) N Latha will oversee Tiruvallur district. Likewise, the department has allocated higher officials to all 38 districts in the State.