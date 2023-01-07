Dr K Kala and Dr S Arumugam receiving certificates of appointment from Governor RN Ravi on Friday

TamilNadu

Guv appoints VCs for Teresa, TN Open univs

A Raj Bhavan release said Kala is currently serving as visiting professor at Kongu College of Arts and Science, Karur. She has more than 34 years of teaching experience and more than 8 years of administrative experience.