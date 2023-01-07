Guv appoints VCs for Teresa, TN Open univs
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday appointed Dr K Kala and Dr S Arumugam as Vice-Chancellors of Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal, and Tamil Nadu Open University, Chennai, respectively for three years with effect from the date of their assumption of office.
A Raj Bhavan release said Kala is currently serving as visiting professor at Kongu College of Arts and Science, Karur. She has more than 34 years of teaching experience and more than 8 years of administrative experience.
In addition, she held various administrative positions viz. regional joint director, Tiruchy; principal of NKR Government Arts College for Women, Namakkal and Government Arts College, Karur; and Director of Students Counseling and Grievances Cell, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchy.
Likewise, S Arumugam, who is currently serving as professor and Director of the Centre for High-Pressure Research, Department of Physics, Bharathidasan University, Tiruchy, held several administrative positions including Director of the Centre for Distance Education and Central Instrumentation Facility of Bharathidasan University.
