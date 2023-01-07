Enhance operational capability of IAF, says Air Marshal Radhish

CHENNAI: Air Marshal R Radhish, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) Training Command, Indian Air Force, exhorted the Officers to exhibit professional excellence and enhance the operational capability of the IAF.

The Air Marshal visited the Air Force Administrative College (AFAC) in Coimbatore on Friday. He was received by Air Commodore RV Ramkishore, Commandant AFAC. During the visit, the Air Marshal visited various training facilities at the college and reviewed the ongoing training activities. He also visited new building of the Air Force Hospital and appreciated the efforts put in to operationalise the hospital. He urged all the officers and staff to adapt the training to the requirements of tomorrow’s warfare. He emphasised the role that the college needs to play in bringing about grassroots-level changes in our outlook towards employment of airpower.