Delta farmers appeal to TN govt to begin desilting works from Feb

TIRUCHY: Cauvery Delta farmers on Saturday appealed to the state government to start the desilt works during the month of February in every district so that all the irrigation canals would be ready by the customary release of Mettur dam on June 12.

They pointed out that the desilt works had commenced only during the month of April or May just very close to June 12 for the past 10 years and the desilt works could not be completed on time.

This apart, by the time, several districts use to get a good spell of rain which led the water flow waste into the sea.

“In order to preserve water, the early desilt work is very essential”, they said.

The farmers urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to convene a meeting with the officials to advance the desilt works and instruct the PWD officials to conduct a field study immediately and give an announcement about the desilt works in the delta region and avoid hasty desilt works.