Counselling dates for Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences courses released

CHENNAI: The tentative schedule for the counselling of government quota and government surrendered seats for the admission to Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences was released.

The offline counselling begins on January 10 under the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy at the Arignar Anna Siddha Hospital in Arumbakkam. The admission is being done based on the aggregate marks obtained in the Class 12.

The candidate with aggregate marks 198-170.58 will have counselling on January 10th, followed by 170.50 -147 on January 11 and 146.50 -84 marks on January 12th. The fees for processing fee for the counselling is Rs 500 for all categories, while Rs. 5,000 is the advance tuition fee for special category and government quota seats, while Rs. 10,000 for government surrendered seats.

The candidates are required to bring all original certificates, nativity certificates, special category certificates, valid income certificate and migration and eligibility certificate from other State boards or ICSE board.