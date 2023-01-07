Class 12 board exams fee notification out: Details here

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) on Saturday released a notification regarding the fees for Class 12 board exams.

As per the notification, the fee for exams has been fixed at Rs 225 for practical exams and Rs 175 for non-practical subjects. Class 12 students studying in the Tamil medium have been exempted from fees.

Students appearing for the Class 11 arrear exams will have to pay Rs 50 per subject and the rest of the fee is Rs 35. Self-financing schools, matriculation schools, and all other schools will have to collect exam fees from students who do not study in Tamil medium.

The exam fees have to be collected from the students and paid on the website -- www.dge.tn.gov.in from January 6 afternoon till 20, before 5 pm.