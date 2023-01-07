Caste census needs to be done across India: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Taking the Bihar and Karnataka example, PMK founder Ramadoss said caste census should be taken across India.

The PMK leader said caste census is an exercise to further the cause of social justice.

He added that caste census has been made possible in Bihar as details of 12.7 crore have been gathered. "Karnataka too has taken caste census in the past, so the 2021 census should be taken on the basis of caste," Ramadoss further added.