Bus driver misses traffic signal due to fog, 14 injured in collision

CHENNAI: Fourteen people were injured after a private bus rammed into several vehicles that were waiting at a traffic signal on the National Highway near Maraimalai Nagar on Saturday.
A private bus from Tiruchendur with around 30 passengers on board started the journey towards Chennai on Friday night. Around 6 am on Saturday, when the bus was proceeding on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near Potheri, its driver, Duraibabu (41), failed to notice the red signal and rammed it into a van, lorry and buses waiting at the signal. In the impact, Duraibabu and Kumar, a car driver, suffered severe injuries and were admitted to a private hospital nearby. Officials said 12 others who suffered minor injuries were taken to the Chrompet GH.
After holding inquiries at the spot, a team from Guduvanchery traffic police said the driver might have not noticed the signal due to fog in the early morning. The police have registered a case in this regard.
Following the accident, traffic was affected on the National highway for about an hour.
