Bus driver misses traffic signal due to fog, 14 injured in collision

A private bus from Tiruchendur with around 30 passengers on board started the journey towards Chennai on Friday night. Around 6 am on Saturday, when the bus was proceeding on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway near Potheri, its driver, Duraibabu (41), failed to notice the red signal and rammed it into a van, lorry and buses waiting at the signal. In the impact, Duraibabu and Kumar, a car driver, suffered severe injuries and were admitted to a private hospital nearby. Officials said 12 others who suffered minor injuries were taken to the Chrompet GH.