BJP, AIADMK stopped growth of TN by blocking SSCP: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday accused the BJP and AIADMK of blocking the growth of Tamil Nadu and other states by blocking the SSCP (Sethu Samuthiram Shipping Canal Project).

Speaking at the release of DMK Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu’s book “Paathai Maara Payanam” at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam, Stalin referred to the recent submission of the union government in the Parliament that there was no conclusive proof of the existence of Ram Sethu and said, “One of the union ministers belonging to BJP, Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha.”

Remarking that T R Baalu was responsible for implementing the SSCP when Rs 2,427 crore was allocated for it in the UPA tenure, Stalin said, “If they had not stopped it, Tamil Nadu would have gained a lot in the last 18 years. Not only TN, the whole country would have secured that pride, the Forex reserve of the country would have increased and commerce flourished in Tamil Nadu. Goods handling capacity of ports and other states would have increased. Sea commerce and the economic situation of fishermen would have increased manifold in the state.”

“BJP and AIADMK stopped all that growth. T R Baalu must take over the project again. That is my request. You must make all efforts to implement SSCP. This is Anna and Karunanidhi’s dream project. We have the duty to implement it,” Stalin added.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani and senior leaders of the DMK also took part in the function.