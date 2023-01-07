Annamalai demands permanent employment for temporary nurses

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday urged the ruling DMK government to withdraw the dismissal orders for 2,472 temporary nurses and make their services permanent.

Pointing out that temporary nurses were protesting to make them regularise, the BJP leader said it was unfair to dismiss them, who risked their lives to save the people from coronavirus.

Stating that the nurses have also helped the government during the massive Covid-19 vaccination drive, he said "ignoring their services and dismissing them is an anti-people activity".

Charging the DMK government for failing to fulfill its poll promise to regularise the temporary nurses, who were appointed during the AIADMK regime, Annamalai said with already more than 3,200 nurses posts remaining vacant in various government hospitals. These protesting temporary para-medics could be appointed, Annamalai said.