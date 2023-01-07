2 int’l passengers test positive for Covid in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 7 new cases of COVID-19, including a case each from Qatar and Paris on Saturday.

TN’s total cases stood at 35,94,501. So far, 2,881 international passengers have been tested through RT-PCR at airports; 19 were tested positive, with 5 being in home isolation and others are discharged or cross notified.

Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur had 2 new cases each, and Chennai had 1.

At least 5,639 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and that places the TPR in the State at 0.1%. Coimbatore had the highest TPR of 0.7%.

TN’s total recoveries crossed 35.56 lakh. No COVID-related fatality was reported.

Death toll remained at 38,049.