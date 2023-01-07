18-month-old's family donate his organs, save 2 lives

CHENNAI: The family of an 18-month-old boy, who was declared brain dead at the RGGH here, has given a fresh lease of life to two patients by donating his organs.

A 18-month-old boy, a native of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, suffered a serious head injury due to a sudden fall and was rushed to a nearby private hospital. As the child was in a life-threatening condition, he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on the 2nd for further treatment.

The child was brain dead day before yesterday while the team of doctors was giving intensive treatment. Subsequently, with the consent of the parents, the child's liver and two kidneys were donated.

His liver has been transplanted into a four-month old child, while both her kidneys transplanted successfully into a 19-year-old girl, sources said.

A child from Andhra Pradesh has topped the list of the youngest organ donors in Tamil Nadu.

(inputs from PTI)