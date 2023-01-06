‘Will he change his name?’: Kamal slams Guv over Tamilagam row

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday sparked yet another controversy while he met the organisers of the Khasi Tamil Sangam programme in Guindy. Speaking on the occasion, he said that there was a different political situation in Tamil Nadu.

“There are wrong and negative political attitudes in Tamil Nadu. It should be abolished. India is one country. It would be more correct to say 'Tamilagam' than Tamil Nadu," he said.

Ravi's comment that Tamil Nadu should be called Tamilagam drew criticism from all fronts including political parties and netizens.

In this context, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan condemned his remarks.

He said: “No matter which party, you cannot do politics in Tamil Nadu on the basis of religion, because this is land of Anna. It’s not just a name but a relationship. People will follow those who speak in our interest. Those interests are what I am looking for. We are moving the party to the next level. The National Unity Yatra is being held so that India does not get disintegrated.”

"We have got the name Tamil Nadu after many long and drawn out struggles. Who is he (Governor) to ask to change this? If we change his name to Buvi instead of Ravi, will he accept it? Using religion as an instrument of politics is never acceptable. Their politics is just about religion," he further added.