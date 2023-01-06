Train diversion due to non inter-locking work: Check details

CHENNAI: The South Western Railway has notified diversion of train services due to non-interlocking work for commissioning of doubling work between Devargudda – Haveri Section.

Train No 07356 Rameswaram – Hubballi Express Special leaving Ramanathapuram at 21.55 hrs ( (instead of Rameswaram) due to rail traffic suspension on Pamban Bridge) on 08th January, 2023 will be diverted to run via Davangere, Amaravati Colony, Kotturu and Hosapette bypass cabin skipping stoppages at Harihar, Ranibennur and Haveri.

Train No 07362 Kollam – Belgaum Express Special leaving Kollam Jn at 17.10 hrs on 09th January, 2023 will be diverted to run via Davangere, Amaravati Colony, Kotturu, Hosapette bypass cabin skipping stoppages at Ranibennur and Haveri, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.