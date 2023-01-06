Radio collared PM-2 jumbo strays into Kerala, attacks man
COIMBATORE: The radio collared wild elephant ‘Pandalur Makhna’ (PM-2), which was relocated into deep forests of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) had moved to Kerala, where it attacked a man in Sulthan Bathery town in Wayanad early on Friday.
This is the first incident of a conflict nearly a month after its capture at Needle Rock area in Puliyamparai in Gudalur Forest Division on December 6. The elephant was captured by the Forest Department, prompted by protests of villagers, as it frequently damaged houses in Gudalur and Pandalur area. A 56-year-old woman also died in an attack by PM-2.
Two weeks after its release into the core zone of MTR, the elephant attempted a comeback to its home territory in Gudalur. However, the Forest Department successfully foiled its attempt to venture out by deploying around nine kumkis.
Meanwhile, the PM-2 strayed into Sulthan Bathery town in Wayanad in the early morning hours and attempted to attack a person. He came under attack, despite taking to his heels, but escaped miraculously with simple injuries.
Meanwhile, a joint team of the Forest Department from Tamil Nadu and Kerala were monitoring the movement of the elephant to decide on the next course of action.
Similarly, in Erode district, a team of the Forest Department has taken efforts to drive away a wild elephant, which has been camping in a residential area in Kasipalayam near Gobichettipalayam after advising people to stay indoors as a precaution and to avoid any accidental conflict during the driving away operation.
