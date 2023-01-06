Elephant PM-2 taking a stroll in Sulthan Bathery town in Wayanad early on Friday

TamilNadu

Radio collared PM-2 jumbo strays into Kerala, attacks man

This is the first incident of a conflict nearly a month after its capture at Needle Rock area in Puliyamparai in Gudalur Forest Division on December 6. The elephant was captured by the Forest Department, prompted by protests of villagers, as it frequently damaged houses in Gudalur and Pandalur area. A 56-year-old woman also died in an attack by PM-2.