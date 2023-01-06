Poor disposal of med waste plagues Kanchi GH

The used facemasks and other plastic are also not cleaned by the sanitary workers and are burnt along with other carcinogenic waste. The activists said that the sanitary workers are maintaining a fake record book that they are disposing the medical and hospital waste every day from the hospital. But, in reality the waste is dumped in a nearby marshland or burnt near the oxygen plant. A few staff, including the doctors in the Kancheepuram GH admitted to DT Next that the administration is very poor in the hospital and it makes them to work in unhygienic conditions.