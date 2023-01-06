Ma Su visits Mandaviya to press various demands including NEET

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and health secretary P Senthil Kumar visited Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to submit a memorandum on several issues pertaining to medical education and facilities in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The memorandum includes issues on admission policy in medicine and opposition to National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), expediting construction and establishment of AIIMS at Madurai and request for a new AIIMS Hospital in Coimbatore.

The letter was given for the establishment of New Government Medical Colleges in six districts, establishment of new government Nursing Colleges in Government Medical College premises in Tamil Nadu and request to enable the affected students of Ukraine Medical College to Continue their studies in medical colleges in India.

The memorandum expressed objection to the draft Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations, recently circulated for public opinion. With Covid-19 cases on a surge in other countries, he also requested the Union Minister to supply additional Covid-19 vaccines to Tamil Nadu. A request was also made for the release of funds sanctioned under 15th Commission Grants for health for the financial year 2022-23. He also requested to surrender vacant All India MBBS seats to the State so the State can fill them. The sanction of 50 Primary Health Centres in Tamil Nadu has also been requested.