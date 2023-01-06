HC modifies life-term jail sentence of man who murdered wife

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court had reduced a life-term imprisonment sentence of a man who killed his wife to 10-year rigorous imprisonment. The bench of Justice PN Prakash and Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the orders partially allowing an appeal preferred by Krishnan, who murdered his wife in an inebriated state in 2015.

The appellant sought direction to set aside the order of Namakkal Fastrack Mahila Court sentencing him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years and to pay a fine of Rs.1000 for an offense under section 498-A of IPC and to undergo imprisonment for life and to pay a fine of Rs.1000 for an offense under section 302 of IPC.

Justice PN Prakash who wrote the judge confirmed the conviction under Section 498-A of the IPC but the judge interfered with the conviction under Section 302 of the IPC.

"An overall reading of the facts and circumstances of the case, it is clear that the entire incident had taken place due to grave and sudden provocation, " the court held.

The judge further noted that the appellant is convicted for the offense of culpable homicide not amounting to murder by bringing the case under Exception (1) to Section 300 of IPC."He/appellant is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and to pay a fine of Rs.1000in default of payment of fine, he shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for a further period of six months, " court ordered.