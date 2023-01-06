Duo cons woman, escapes with 11 sovereign gold chain
TIRUVALLUR: Police are on the lookout for a duo who conned a 57-year-old woman and made away with her 11 sovereign gold chain in Manavalan Nagar on Thursday.
The woman Sulochana, a resident of Varadharajan Nagar had visited her daughter in Tambaram two days ago and returned home by bus on Thursday. As she was walking towards her house, two unidentified men approached her and said that chain-snatching incidents were rampant in the area and cautioned her to remove her gold chain and keep it safe in her bag.
Sulochana, who panicked, immediately removed her chain and was about to put it in her handbag when the duo offered to wrap it carefully in a paper for her. “The two took her chain from her hand and pretended to wrap it but soon broke into a run and escaped with the chain,” police said.
The woman who realised she was conned lodged a complaint with the Manavalan Nagar police who have registered a case and are on the lookout for the chain snatchers.
