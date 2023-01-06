Body of missing 29-year-old found in Kanchi after two days

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man who was missing for the past two days was found dead in an abandoned well near the Chennai-Bengaluru National highway near Kancheepuram on Friday. Arun Kumar (29) of Salem was working as a supervisor in a factory in Arampedu in Sriperumbudur. He was reported missing after leaving for his house from the factory on Wednesday. He usually talks with his parents every day but his phone remained switched off since Wednesday night, police said. Fearing for his safety, his friends and relatives began searching for him, and sought help from a police official who is a relative. When tracing his mobile phone signals, police found that the last location was Kilambi village in Kancheepuram. However, he was not to be found there. A complaint was lodged and the Baluchetty police went to search him at Kilambi. On finding an abandoned well, the police and rescue team initiated a search and recovered Arun’s body from it. The body was sent to Kancheepuram government hospital for autopsy, and investigation is on.