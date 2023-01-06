Annamalai demands TN govt to regularise terminated nurses

CHENNAI: State BJP leader K Annamalai on Friday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to regularise the job of 2,472 ad hoc nurses, who were terminated recently. He said that the termination of the nurses were unwarranted when the State Health System was already facing problems in delivering quality healthcare due inadequate manpower. He said while DMK leader MK Stalin was the opposition leader, he assured the temporary nurses that they would be regularised once his party voted to power. After coming to power, his government failed to fulfill the promise and was trying to cheat them.