Alankanallur all set to welcome Jallikattu; muhurthakaal planted

CHENNAI: Muhurthakaal was planted today for the world famous Alankanallur jallikattu competition to be held on January 17. A planting ceremony was held in the presence of Minister of Commercial Taxes Moorthy at Muthalamman Temple near Alankanallur Vadivasal. The work of painting the vadivaasal and setting up the gallery is currently going on in full swing.

Minister Moorthy said that the winner of the Alankanallur jallikattu competition will be given a car along with the cowherd and the bull, and that the jallikattu competition will be conducted properly following all the rules.