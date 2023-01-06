20 yrs on, ex-Tangedco staff found guilty of misappropriation of funds

CHENNAI: Two former staff of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) were found guilty of misappropriation of government funds by a city court, two decades after they were arrested. The two of them were sentenced to one year rigorous imprisonment.

The Entrustment and Document Fraud (EDF) wing of city police had booked three staff - Ganapathy and Shahul Hameed and Sivaprakasam for misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs 28.5 lakh.

The arrested persons were released on bail. Investigations in the case were completed in 2010 after which trial began before the Judicial magistrate -1, Poonamallee.

After perusing the submissions from prosecution and the defense , Judicial Magistrate-1, Poonamallee held that the charges against the accused were proved.

One of the accused, Sivaprakasam died during the course of the trial and charges against him were abated. The other two were sentenced to a year’s imprisonment.

Apart from the sentence, Ganapathy was fined Rs 12,000 and Shahul Hameed was fined Rs 6,000. The two of them were directed to pay Rs 1 lakh to government as compensation.