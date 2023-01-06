2 Class 10 girls attempt suicide by consuming sanitizer over low marks

COIMBATORE: Two girls, studying in Class 10 in a private school in Coimbatore attempted suicide by consuming sanitizer on Friday as they scored poor marks in the examination.

Police said the girls, both aged 15, were upset as they scored low marks in a few subjects in the half yearly examination.

“They feared for their parents and decided to commit suicide. The girls took sanitizers to school and consumed it by mixing with water,” police said.

In a while, the girls developed bouts of vomiting and informed teachers of their extreme step.

The teachers immediately informed their parents and rushed them both to a private hospital for treatment.

Sulur police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.