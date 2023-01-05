Woman set on fire by lover succumbs, youth arrested
COIMBATORE: A 19-year-old woman, who was set on fire by her lover after she insisted him to get married in Tirupur, succumbed to burns without responding to treatment on Thursday.
The accused, Logesh (21), from Rayarpalayam took K Pooja (19), a native of Maharashtra, to an isolated place in Panapalayam near Palladam on Wednesday. They both were working in a textile unit in Tirupur and were in love for over the last one year. As both her parents passed away 12 years ago, Pooja was staying in the house of a relative in Palladam.
“When she persisted for marriage, an enraged Logesh assaulted her with a stone and set her on fire by pouring petrol, which he took along in a bottle,” police said.
Writhing in acute pain, Pooja rushed to Pethampalayam Road with severe burns seeking help. Shocked on seeing her, passerby informed Palladam police, who swiftly rushed her to Palladam Government Hospital.
She was then taken to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for further treatment. The accused, who also suffered injuries as he fell off while trying to flee on his bike after setting the woman on fire was also admitted to Tirupur Government Hospital.
Meanwhile, Pooja succumbed to injuries without responding to treatment early on Thursday. Following her death, the Palladam police registered a case of murder and arrested Logesh. Further inquiries are on.
