Two on way to buy cow, killed in lorry collision on Karur bypass

TIRUCHY: Two persons died on the spot, when two lorries collided head on in Karur on Thursday. Saravanan (43) and Mariappan (41) from Pudukkottai were traveling in a mini lorry to purchase cows from Kangeyam.

While they were travelling near Mayanur Canal Road in Tiruchy-Karur bypass, another lorry from Kerala proceeding to Ariyalur with empty gunny bags collided with the mini lorry.

In the impact both Saravanan and Mariappan died on the spot.

On information, Mayanur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Karur GH.

Traffic was disrupted for more than an hour in Tirychy-Karur bypass after the accident.