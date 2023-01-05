TN BJP chief Annamalai wishes MP Kanimozhi on her birthday

CHENNAI: TN BJP leader Annamalai wished DMK MP Kanimozhi on her birthday.

Kanimozhi is celebrating her 55th birthday today. Many political party leaders are wishing her on her birthday.

Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai has wished DMK MP Kanimozhi on his birthday. In his Twitter post, he wrote, "Happy birthday to writer, public servant, DMK Deputy General Secretary, and Member of Parliament, Sister Mrs. Kanimozhi."