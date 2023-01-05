TamilNadu

Thirumagan Everaa final procession begins in Erode

The late Congress MLA died due to illness at 46.
CHENNAI: Sitting Congress MLA and senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan’s son, Thirumagan Everaa (46) died allegedly due to illness on Wednesday and his final procession has begun in his native.

Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Azhagiri, MP Jothimani, and thousands of Congress workers participated in his last journey. People were seen paying tearful tributes to his body. Everaa will be cremated at Karungalpalayam Electric Cemetery.

He is said to have succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest at his native in Erode.

Chief Minister MK Stalin and other state leaders condoled the demise of the debutant MLA elected from Erode East constituency in the 2021 Assembly polls.

