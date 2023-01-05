Stop acting like BJP state president: DMK tells Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: DMK treasurer TR Baalu on Thursday said that Governor RN Ravi should stop acting like the state president of the BJP or demit office if he wants to be one.

Taking strong exception to the Governor’s harsh critique of the Dravidian principles, Baalu, in a strongly-worded statement, said, “Tamil Nadu BJP has a State President already. He (Governor R N Ravi) must stop acting like another BJP state president while holding the post of the Governor. It would bode well for him if he stops expressing views against Tamils, and starts acting in accordance with the Constitution.”

Accusing the Governor of “making controversial statements and engaging in controversial acts daily with the sole intention of fuelling division, clashes, confusion and unrest in Tamil Nadu,” Baalu said, “He is making absurd and dangerous statements about Sanathana Dharma, Aryam, Dravidam, Thirukkural and colonial rule in every event he attends. He made disparaging remarks about Dalits and Ambedkar. It is not difficult to comprehend his plans. His intention is to raise the politics of communal hatred and take (the state) back to the age of Varnashrama. From speaking about Varnashrama politics at the micro level, he has started speaking like an electoral politician openly now.”

Resign if interested in becoming TN BJP president

Citing media reports quoting him as saying that people were deceived in the 50 years of Dravidian rule, the DMK treasurer said, “It is condemnable that he is expressing from Raj Bhavan the views which should be expressed from the state BJP headquarters Kamalalayam. If he is interested in becoming Tamil Nadu BJP president, let him demit the governor post and utter such absurdities. It amounts to mockery of the Constitution to steer the political course of the state while occupying a Constitutional post.”

’Views express his RSS mindset’

Dubbing the Governor’s views on Santhana Dharma, Aryam, Dravidam and Thirukkural as a manifestation of his RSS mindset and BJP’s political intention, Baalu elaborated the success of TN, mainly it accounting for 9.22% of the national GDP,six percent of the central overall tax revenue and 8.4%, and said that the Dravidian model of growth is the overall growth of all sections of people through social development schemes.

Expressing shock at the governor being a part of the political force irritated by Stalin emerging as number one CM in the country, Baalu asked, "Why does the term Dravidam irritate him so much?” Remarking that it was not Dravidam but Aryam that preached discrimination by birth, caste, religion and confined women to a remote corner, the DMK MP said that Dravidam was founded to eradicate the discrimination.

“The Governor says all are Indians. Can he condemn the communal politics, Sanathana dharma and Varnashrama, which are anathema to the unity of India? His intention has manifested in his holding Varnashrama and Sanathana Dharma of vedic age high, and calling Tamil Nadu, Tamils and Tamil language as divisive. He does not like the three (Tamil Nadu, Tamils and Tamil). It gives him bitter feelings.”